"We're just so excited to have him and have him home," Molly Sims tells PEOPLE of her third baby with husband Scott Stuber

Inside Molly Sims 'Healthy' Shower For Baby No. 3: 'It Was So Perfect and Beautiful'

Molly Sims is “rounding the corner” in her third pregnancy, and celebrating with savory snacks and her sweeties.

The star – who is expecting a boy with her movie producer husband Scott Stuber – is telling PEOPLE all about her special baby shower, which she hosted at the couple’s California home last weekend.

“The shower was so fun,” the 43-year-old says.

Organized and executed with help from event planner Stefanie Cove, the party included decorations like a giant blue balloon installation and simple, dark flowers.

Image zoom

“The chocolate cake that [Laurel] makes that she’s known for – caramel chocolate with the flowers on top – that’s what I crave,” Sims admits of one of the shower treats.

She adds jokingly, “I had it at the shower, I had it after the shower, I had it the next day and then for the next three days.”

Image zoom

Otherwise, Sims says the food was kept “super healthy,” and included things like beet and quinoa cakes with ginger, pickled fresno chili, cashew sour cream and mint.

There was also roasted kuri squash skewers with chipotle, guajillo crema, spiced pepitas and cilantro. Speciality drinks were served – one vodka-based, the other made with Casamigos tequila.

Image zoom

“It was just a good way for people to stop by and come in,” Sims says of the soiree. “It was sweet. They know how much I’ve gone through this year — having [the baby] and it being a surprise and then being so sick.”

“It was a really nice group of girls to help celebrate,” she adds. “It was great, it was so perfect and beautiful.”

Stuber and Sims’ son Brooks Alan, 4, and daughter Scarlett May, 20 months, were also on hand for the festivities. Sims and Scarlett donned coordinating floral looks, which Sims admits she has a big liking for.

Image zoom

“I love dressing them up,” she says. “I think it’s so fun and sweet.”

Both kids are gearing up for another sibling – and might be more than a little anxious for his big arrival.

“They’re so funny because they want him to come out and visit,” the star tells PEOPLE. “They’re like, ‘Can he just come out and play for a few minutes and you can put him right back in?’ ”

Brooks especially, Sims says, is taking the role of big brother in stride.

“He wants to get him stuff from Santa, and even now with Elf of the Shelf, he’s like, ‘We got to make sure the baby’s behaving,’ ” the mom-to-be shares.

Scarlett also recently received her first stroller for her doll, and has taken to caring for “Baby.” The toddler is also “obsessed” with makeup, and wants to don earrings just like Mommy – even though her ears haven’t been pierced just yet.

Image zoom

“They’re going to be my little helpers,” says Sims. “They know they have to bring diapers. They know they have to bring wipes. It’s cute. They love it.”

The couple hasn’t yet settled on a name for their new addition (and, according to Sims, their last child), but she reveals that they’ve narrowed it down to four: “His name is Baby Stuber right now.”