Molly Ringwald and 12-Year-Old Daughter Adele Enjoy Red Carpet Night Out in Pink Outfits

Molly Ringwald had a mother-daughter red carpet moment.

The actress, 53, and one of her 12-year-old twins, Adele Georgiana, attend the American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday night. The two posed together while wearing pink ensembles for the night out.

Ringwald is also mom to Mathilda, 18, and Roman Stylianos, 12. She celebrated her firstborn's milestone birthday last week, writing on Instagram, "Eighteen years ago, this little beauty gave me the gift of becoming a mother. Happy birthday Mathilda. Your dad and I love you so much. And just so you know, I'm still going to be annoying and tell you what to do."

Earlier this month, Ringwald said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy that she's hesitant to watch her classic 1980s films with her youngest kids given some of the movies' outdated themes and moments considered offensive in today's modern lens.

"It definitely is a different time. People ask me if I've watched them with my kids, and I did watch the first one ... with Mathilda. And it was such an emotional experience that I haven't found that strength to watch it with my two other kids," she explained.

Ringwald — known for classic teen comedies like Sixteen Candles (1984), Pretty in Pink (1986) and The Breakfast Club (1985) — continued with a laugh, "My 12-year-old daughter Adele is the most woke individual that you've ever met, and I just don't know how I'm gonna go through that, you know, watching it with her and [her] saying, 'How could you do that? How could you be part of something that....' "

Elsewhere in the conversation, the star explained that while there are "troubling" elements of the movies in question, "On the other hand, they're also about people that felt like outsiders. They speak to a lot of people. They're complicated. I feel like that's what makes the movies really wonderful."