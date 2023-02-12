Molly Bernard and Wife Hannah Lieberman Welcome Their First Child, a 'Sassy Baby Girl'

Molly Bernard and wife Hannah Lieberman are officially a family of three.

The couple welcomed their first child, a "sassy baby girl," on Jan. 28. They shared their first family photos with the big news on Instagram Saturday, following a "gorgeous two-week whirlwind adjusting to parenthood."

"Thrilled to share that @liebhan and I welcomed our healthy, gentle and sassy baby girl on Saturday, January 28 at 11:11 pm!" Bernard, 34, began her caption. "We are overjoyed and more in love than we ever imagined."

She then raved that "it's the coolest club we've ever been in."

"Yesterday in a 60-second span Hannah was peed on during a diaper change and I picked bb up to help and was immediately met with projectile poop," she recounted. "My nips are sore, oxytocin is high — MOMS RULE.

"Hannah and I want to stay in our new family cocoon of diapers and milk and snuggles and eat every second of it up for as long as possible," added Bernard.

Bernard and Lieberman, 33, announced their engagement in 2020 before tying the knot in Sept. 2021. In November, they shared the news of their first pregnancy.

Speaking to PEOPLE in December about her experience conceiving via home insemination, the Younger star shared that the process has been years in the making.

Molly Bernard/Instagram

"By very lucky chance, my doctor who I've seen for the better part of a decade, she is a queer woman. So I asked her, 'How should Hannah and I enter this world of attempting to have a baby?' " Bernard recalled.

"And my doctor said, 'I honestly think you and Hannah, however you decide, should get some sperm and try to have sex at home, the way a lot of the world does it," she continued. "I would recommend you seeing if that works before you do any fertility stuff, because it could be really fruitful.' "

Bernard explained they "were able to get pregnant at home," adding: "We feel so lucky. We know that this is not the norm, that many couples struggle with fertility issues. Queer or hetero, it doesn't matter.

"And so we just feel so lucky that this worked and that we were able to do it in a non-clinical setting, which was truly so special for us," added Bernard.