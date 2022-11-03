Molly Bernard Is Pregnant! 'Younger' Star Expecting First Baby with Wife Hannah Lieberman

Molly Bernard is going to be a mom!

On Thursday, the Younger alum, 34, shared the news that she and wife Hannah Lieberman — whom she married in September 2021 — are expecting their first baby together.

"Thrilled to share the very happy news that @liebhan and I are expecting our first gayby! We couldn't be more excited to start our parenthood journey!" she captioned a series of photos on Instagram of her cradling her bump.

"Creating a queer family in a world where lgbtq+ rights are constantly under threat is a daunting task. Loving Hannah has been one of the most profound highlights of my life and I am honored I get to be a parent with her," she continued, adding a note at the end of her post that "pregnancy is a choice" and urging her followers to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

Bernard played pansexual publicist Lauren on Younger during the show's seven-season run and told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 that the scene-stealing role helped her understand her own personal sexuality.

"[Lauren's] confidence helped me with my own kind of nervous and self struggles, but she's also helped me with my sexual identity," she said. "I don't identify as straight."

The Chicago Med actress wed Lieberman in Brooklyn, New York, after becoming engaged in January 2021.

"WIVES! Perfect day, perfect party," Bernard captioned a photo on Instagram following her wedding. "WHAT A SURREAL JOY TO BE MARRIED TO MY TREASURE!"

Bernard already has the title of godmother to pal and former costar Hilary Duff's daughter Banks Violet. Speaking with PEOPLE in 2019, she opened up about how she earned the honorable title after Duff, 35, gave birth to her second child.

"I'm her godmother, which is great!" said Bernard, adding that she made it clear she was willing to step up as one of Banks' most trusted adult allies.

"After [Banks] was born, I was like, 'Oh, does she have a godmother?' And Hil was like," she concluded, pointing at herself.