Modern Family Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson Expecting First Child with Husband Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is about to become a first-time father!

Sharing advice with fellow Late Late Show guest Charlie Hunnam about turning 40 on Wednesday’s episode, the actor revealed to host James Corden and viewers that he and husband Justin Mikita will soon be dads.

“It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel,” said Ferguson of entering one’s 40s. “Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’ “

He continued: “Actually, this is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband.”

Ferguson — who is currently wrapping the final season of his long-running comedy series Modern Family — did not reveal his soon-to-be child’s sex, only jokingly confirming that it would be “human.”

“I’m very excited, but it feels like I’m 44 now, let’s get this show going,” he added. “Tick tock.”

RELATED: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Shares Hilarious Story of How He Came Out to His Parents

Image zoom Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita John Lamparski/Getty

The couple tied the knot in July 2013 at a ceremony in downtown New York City, with playwright Tony Kushner officiating.

Ferguson who plays uptight lawyer Mitchell Pritchett on the hit ABC sitcom, and Mikita, 34, a real-life lawyer, became engaged in 2012 when the two vacationed in Mexico after being together nearly two years.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 2017 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

RELATED: Welcome to the World! See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020

Ferguson and Mikita have been open about their desire to start a family one day. In 2013, the actor declared that he wanted to have a child within “the next four, five years.”

“We are very excited to start a family,” the actor said following their first anniversary together. “We don’t have any sort of timeline right now. When you have to look for alternate means, there’s a little more planning that has to go into that, so who knows. When we start the process it might still be a three-year ordeal. We’ll see what happens!”

And while they might not have an exact timeline, the couple joked they want to have “a Kate Gosselin situation” when they started having kids.

“At least eight, minimum!” Ferguson said at the time.