Baby on Board! These 11 Models Walked the Runway While Pregnant

Women truly are superheroes. Woods was literally in labor with her first child and still walked the Savage x Fenty autumn/winter 2018/2019 runway at New York Fashion Week.

Medics were called and the model welcomed a baby boy at a nearby hospital.

She posted a photo of herself rocking the runway and said, “A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born. This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold s— down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through, I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE F— I WANT WHENEVER THE F— I WANT AND SO CAN YOU.”