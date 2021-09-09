Martha Hunt first revealed she is expecting her first child in June

Model Martha Hunt Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way With Fiancé Jason McDonald

It's a girl!

Martha Hunt will soon be a mom to a daughter, the model, 32, shared during a recent interview with E! News.

Hunt first revealed that she and fiancé Jason McDonald are expecting their first child together in June. She announced the exciting news with an Instagram photo, which shows her wearing a green bikini that exposed her baby bump.

"Full heart 🙏 growing belly 🕊🌱," she captioned the post, where she also tagged McDonald, who is a photographer.

In addition to preparing for the birth of her baby, Hunt and McDonald are gearing up to take their love to the next level. Hunt shared on Instagram earlier this week that she and her fiancé are "planning a wedding and preparing for our first child."

Martha Hunt Martha Hunt | Credit: Martha Hunt/Instagram

Since announcing her pregnancy, Hunt has been keeping fans clued in on her pregnancy journey, posting shots of her growing baby bump and her enviable maternity fashion. In August, she posted a collection of looks from her pregnancy, captioning the photos, "bump girl summer🌻."

Earlier this summer, the Victoria's Secret model shared an update 25 weeks into her pregnancy, telling her followers, "baby brain is real." In July, she asked her fans to share their "must-have baby item" with her.

Hunt and her fiancé have been together since 2015. The couple has kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, although McDonald makes appearances on the model's social media every now and then. In January 2020, Hunt told her Instagram followers that she and McDonald were engaged.

Along with a photo of her engagement ring, plus two pictures of herself and McDonald, Hunt teased her exciting news, writing, "i have a secret…" in the caption of her post.

McDonald and Hunt were forced to put their wedding plans on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the model told PEOPLE last year, "this is going to make us stronger."

She joked, "If we can spend this amount of time around each other [we] can survive anything."