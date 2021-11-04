Maggie Rizer Is 'Grateful' for 'Youth Vaccines' After Homeschooling Her 4 Kids During Pandemic

Surrounded by crayons, workbooks and piles of worksheets on the floor, the 43-year-old model posed in her makeshift at-home classroom in an Instagram post

Model Maggie Rizer is grateful younger children have been given the green light to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, the model shared a snap on Instagram of herself surrounded by crayons, workbooks and piles of worksheets on the floor, the 43-year-old Rizer posed from her makeshift at-home classroom, with a smile on her face.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So much to be grateful for with youth vaccines being available. Least of all is not creating and organizing curriculum for 4 every week! I sure will miss these guys home all day everyday though. May need another year off from school soon ❤️" the Vogue cover model wrote.

Fellow model Karen Elson praised the surrogate teacher and mom of four: "Maggie that's so impressive, home schooling 4 kids. Kudos. Was wild enough with 2! Thank god for vaccines ❤️"

Rizer, who is mom to sons Zander Rafahi, 9, Quinnlann Clancy, 8, Edward Thomas, 4, and daughter Cecilia Kathryn, 6, shares her four children with husband of 11 years, Alex Mehran.

On Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children 5 through 11, after Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation.

RELATED VIDEO: FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer's COVID Vaccine

The agency's decision included input from independent advisory committee experts who unanimously agreed to make the vaccine available to this age group. The group met five days after an independent panel from the Food and Drug Administration "overwhelmingly voted in favor" of allowing the vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11, based on clinical trials showing that it was 90.7 percent in preventing symptomatic illness

This age group will receive two smaller doses of the vaccine — 10 micrograms compared to 30 for people aged 12 and up — smaller needles, given 21 days apart. White House officials said that they expect the vaccine to be available at pediatrician offices, pharmacies, schools and children's hospitals by the week of Nov. 8

Pfizer's vaccine was authorized for children 12 through 15 years of age in May of this year. This decision now makes Pfizer's the first vaccine in the country available to children under 12.