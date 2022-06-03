SI Model Katrina Scott Welcomes Baby No. 2 After More Than Two Years of Fertility Struggles
Katrina Scott is a girl mom of two!
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 38, and husband Brian welcomed their second baby together, a daughter named Colette Jane, on Tuesday, May 24, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The couple is also parents to 3½-year-old daughter Isabelle.
"After experiencing two miscarriages, a chemical pregnancy and over two years of fertility struggles, we welcomed our rainbow baby on May 24," says the Tone It Up co-founder. "We are so overjoyed to introduce Colette Jane. Her name means victory — and she has already brought so much joy into our lives."
"Our older daughter Isabelle is also very excited to be a big sister and is already helping with feedings and naptimes at home," adds Scott.
The Live Beautifully founder, who is currently the Rookie of the Year for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, appears in the 2022 issue as the first visible pregnant woman to ever be in the iconic publication.
She made her debut in the SI Swimsuit 2021 Issue where she modeled on the beaches of Florida. Scott then caught everyone's attention when she walked SI Swim's runway show during Miami Swim Week last July while undergoing IVF treatments.
While undergoing IVF, she walked down the runway at the SI Swim show modeling various swimsuits including a cutout one-piece, high-rise thong bikini and patterned two-piece. Afterward, she looked back on the experience in a heartfelt Instagram post, saying how proud she felt to "represent all the women out there who feel like it's too late for them."
"IT'S NEVER TOO LATE! 💫 I hope to represent all the moms… you are remarkable and so strong. I hope to represent the women yearning to grow their family… who may have experienced loss (my 3 angels), and all my IVF warriors who are holding onto every month praying for their family," Scott said. "I hope to represent the women who have had the hardest year of their life… and show that there's still light and to keep your head high and your heart open."
She added: "I hope to represent the women who don't see their body type in the media (AA, cellulite, curves, and beyond!). And I hope to rep the small town girls (NH baby!). Most of all… I hope to represent YOU. I hope I made you feel proud walking this runway!"
