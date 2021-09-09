Model Julia Restoin Roitfeld Is Pregnant with Second Child: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

Julia Restoin Roitfeld is growing her family!

The model and designer, 40, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she is expecting her second child. In a sweet photo taken with her daughter Romy Nicole, 9, Roitfeld — who is the daughter of former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld — cradles her baby bump and grins for the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mother-daughter duo is in matching outfits, with Romy jumping up in a pair of jeans and a white t-shirt while her mom keeps it simple in a white bra and denim.

"More Love! Our hearts are full!!!❣️," Roitfeld wrote in the caption, where she also tagged her boyfriend, musician Tim Wheeler.

Roitfeld's comment section filled with congratulations for the expectant mom.

"Omg! Congratulations! This is amazing 🤩 😍 ❤️," model Eniko Mihalik wrote.

Ballet dancer Mary Helen Bowers added, "Ahhh CONGRATS beautiful!!!!!"

Wheeler posted his own announcement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a snap of himself reading the book What to Expect When She's Expecting. He captioned the photo, "Any advice? Some big changes ahead in our house! ❤️😍❤️" and tagged Roitfeld.

The baby will be Roitfeld's first with Wheeler, who is the frontman of alt-rock band Ash. She welcomed Romy in 2012 with her ex-boyfriend Robert Konjic; the couple later split in 2013 after four years together.

In a 2016 interview with The Evening Standard, Roitfeld opened up about raising Romy as a single mom.

"Robert and I split pretty early to be honest. He was already doing a lot of traveling," she said. "I was doing it all myself and for the first four months, I didn't have a nanny. I wanted to enjoy the fact that I was freelance."

"I used to ask the cleaning lady if she could just watch [Romy] for an hour or two here and there. Sometimes being a single mother, I miss the freedom," she continued. "I see my other friends with kids and, when they go out for a drink, it is the dad that stays in."

Julia Restoin Roitfeld Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

In an essay published in CR Fashion Book last year, Roitfeld reflected on parenting during the pandemic, telling readers she's "always been a hands-on mom" and that she loves "spending time with [her] daughter."