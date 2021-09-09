Model Julia Restoin Roitfeld Is Pregnant with Second Child: 'Our Hearts Are Full'
Julia Restoin Roitfeld is the daughter of former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld
Julia Restoin Roitfeld is growing her family!
The model and designer, 40, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she is expecting her second child. In a sweet photo taken with her daughter Romy Nicole, 9, Roitfeld — who is the daughter of former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld — cradles her baby bump and grins for the camera.
The mother-daughter duo is in matching outfits, with Romy jumping up in a pair of jeans and a white t-shirt while her mom keeps it simple in a white bra and denim.
"More Love! Our hearts are full!!!❣️," Roitfeld wrote in the caption, where she also tagged her boyfriend, musician Tim Wheeler.
Roitfeld's comment section filled with congratulations for the expectant mom.
"Omg! Congratulations! This is amazing 🤩 😍 ❤️," model Eniko Mihalik wrote.
Ballet dancer Mary Helen Bowers added, "Ahhh CONGRATS beautiful!!!!!"
Wheeler posted his own announcement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a snap of himself reading the book What to Expect When She's Expecting. He captioned the photo, "Any advice? Some big changes ahead in our house! ❤️😍❤️" and tagged Roitfeld.
The baby will be Roitfeld's first with Wheeler, who is the frontman of alt-rock band Ash. She welcomed Romy in 2012 with her ex-boyfriend Robert Konjic; the couple later split in 2013 after four years together.
In a 2016 interview with The Evening Standard, Roitfeld opened up about raising Romy as a single mom.
"Robert and I split pretty early to be honest. He was already doing a lot of traveling," she said. "I was doing it all myself and for the first four months, I didn't have a nanny. I wanted to enjoy the fact that I was freelance."
"I used to ask the cleaning lady if she could just watch [Romy] for an hour or two here and there. Sometimes being a single mother, I miss the freedom," she continued. "I see my other friends with kids and, when they go out for a drink, it is the dad that stays in."
In an essay published in CR Fashion Book last year, Roitfeld reflected on parenting during the pandemic, telling readers she's "always been a hands-on mom" and that she loves "spending time with [her] daughter."
"In a way, I guess we are both thankful to be forced to slow things down and spend more time together. Time flies so fast already, especially witnessing your own child grow," she wrote. "In spite of the craziness of everything, I am thankful to be able to pause even for a little bit and enjoy these precious moments while she still enjoys being 'stuck' at home with her Mama."