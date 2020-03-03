MLB Star Mike Trout Expecting First Child: 'I Can’t Wait to Be Your Dad'

Image zoom Mike Trout/Instagram

Mike Trout is going to be a father!

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Angels center fielder shared a touching video on his Twitter, revealing that he and wife Jessica Cox are expecting their first child together.

“Baby Trout due August 2020!!” Trout wrote alongside the footage. “I don’t even know where to begin….from seeing your heartbeat for the first time to seeing you dance around in mommy’s belly… we are truly blessed and this is only the beginning!!”

The video begins with Cox talking to the camera right after taking two pregnancy tests on “Thanksgiving Eve,” with both coming back positive. She then records the sweet moment when she finally tells her husband the good news later that night.

“What?” Trout excitedly screams after reading a note that read “We have one more blessing to count. I’m pregnant.” He then runs to give his wife a hug.

Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can’t wait to be your dad! We are so humbled by this gift God has given us. We love you already, buddy!! — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 3, 2020

After that, the couple shares footage from their sex reveal party, where they found out they would be having a baby boy. It also featured clips of all of the emotional reactions from friends and family members when they finally found out that Cox was expecting.

Fans also get glimpses of their maternity photoshoot, as well as ultrasound footage of their baby boy.

“Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can’t wait to be your dad!” Trout added on Twitter. “We are so humbled by this gift God has given us. We love you already, buddy!!”

Cox also shared the exciting news on Instagram, revealing that her son’s due date is just a few days before her late brother’s birthday.

“Ahh! We’re having a baby boy! Entering this new season (of life & ⚾️) with completely full & grateful hearts! We’ve prayed long & hard for this, and to say that we’ve felt God’s hand in all of this would be an understatement,” she wrote. “From my due date being two days before my brother’s birthday, to finding out we were having a boy — God truly works in mysterious ways! We sure miss you Aaron Joseph, but I can already feel you smiling down on this sweet little boy & we can’t wait to tell him all about his Uncle Aaron!”

Image zoom Mike Trout and wife Jessica Tara Trout Patrick Smith/Getty

She then gave her husband a loving shout-out, telling him that she can’t wait to see him as a father.

“To my sweet husband, I hope our son inherits your kind heart & genuine soul, because you truly amaze me everyday & I cannot wait to watch you become a father!” she added. “I wouldn’t want to embark on this new adventure of becoming parents with anyone but YOU! 😘.”

The MLB star and Cox are high school sweethearts and married in 2017. They recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on Dec. 9.