Meet Misty May-Treanor's Twins! Olympian Introduces Daughters Mele and Mia Alongside Big Sister Malia

The new little ones are the second and third children for Olympian Misty May-Treanor and husband Matt Treanor, who welcomed daughter Malia in June 2014

Misty May-Treanor is a mom again — to fraternal twins!

The three-time Olympic gold medalist volleyball pro welcomed her second and third children, daughters Mele Elizarin and Mia Kanoelani, on Thursday, Nov. 9, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“Our family feels so blessed to have welcomed these two little miracles into the world,” May-Treanor tells PEOPLE.

May-Treanor, 40, is already mom to daughter Malia Barbara, 3, with husband Matt Treanor.

Misty May-Treanor’s daughters Malia Barbara, 3, and twins Mele Alizarin (left) and Mia Kanoelani (right), 3 weeks

May-Treanor first announced the news via Twitter on Nov. 16.

“The @lbccvikings women’s team got to meet the latest [addition] of Treanors earlier this week,” she revealed, sharing a photo of her babies meeting the Long Beach City College women’s volleyball team she now coaches. “Lots of babysitters!”

May-Treanor has been fairly quiet about her second pregnancy, but has given her Twitter followers a small peek into her life as a soon-to-be second-time mom.

“Could this be the last day of monitoring???? #ComeOnBabies,” she wrote alongside a Nov. 6 snap, showing a device strapped to her bare belly as she lay in a hospital bed.

“Monitoring for the day done … 34 weeks,” she captioned an Oct. 5 photo featuring her baby-bump-laden shadow. “Can’t bend to wear shoes but it is ok. #PregoProbs”

May-Treanor and her husband, a 41-year-old former professional MLB catcher, tied the knot in January 2004, welcoming their daughter in June 2014. Malia’s middle name was chosen in honor of May-Treanor’s late mother, nationally-ranked tennis player Barbara May, who died of cancer in 2002.

Misty May-Treanor

The athlete announced she would be retiring shortly before she and teammate Kerri Walsh-Jennings took home their third straight gold medal in beach volleyball at the 2012 London Olympics.