Misty Copeland Secretly Welcomed First Baby 3 Months Ago, Hopes to Return to Ballet in 2023

"My personal life, I've really kept pretty private," the new mom and Greatness Wins apparel co-founder shares exclusively with PEOPLE

Misty Copeland has taken some time off the stage to focus on two big projects in her life — a new baby and a fashion line.

The famed ballerina, 39, and husband Olu Evans recently welcomed their first baby together, son Jackson, she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm on maternity leave right now," says the Greatness Wins athletic wear co-founder and designer. "I have a 3-month-old. But I will be back on the stage in 2023, hopefully, in the fall."

As Copeland adapts to her new title of Mom, she's also getting ready to embark on her son's first travel experience. "We just got Jackson's passport a couple days ago," she shares. "So we're on our way to Corsica this summer in France."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Ballerina Misty Copeland and boyfriend Olu Evans attend the 2015 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

Despite allowing cameras to follow her for her 2015 documentary, A Ballerina's Tale, Copeland has kept much of her personal life, including her pregnancy news, out of the public eye.

"My personal life I've really kept pretty private my whole career," Copeland explains.

The American Ballet Theater's Principal dancer says she plans to keep her son out of the spotlight as well.

"Definitely with my son, I wouldn't have him probably be on camera for anything," she says. "But when it comes to my career and what I'm doing, I'm really open."

Misty Copeland Credit: Founding Team

Next year will likely be a balancing act in Copeland's household. While having her sights set high on performing again, the best-selling author and new mom is also going to be busy designing pieces for Greatness Wins' women's line in the spring.

"It's never easy, but I wouldn't be able to do it without having a support system," Copeland shares. "My husband is incredible and he's an amazing dad. He's been there for me throughout my entire career to help me to be able to balance those things."

"But you have to make sacrifices. I'm not at big events every night and out partying and going to dinners. I have to make sacrifices to be able to do all the things that I want to do."

Copeland says she's also turning to the company's co-founders Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzy and UNTUCKit's Chris Riccobono for guidance as a new parent.

Misty Copeland Credit: Founding Team

"I'll definitely be coming to them for some parenting advice," she says of her business partners. "This is still new for me."

The former Under Armour designer says it's a "dream" to help build up Greatness Wins' women's line as she continues to evolve herself.