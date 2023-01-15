Misty Copeland Says Being a First-Time Mom Has 'Been Incredible': 'Best Job I've Ever Had'

"Today was really difficult, leaving him," Misty Copeland told PEOPLE of her 9-month-old son Jackson as she appeared Saturday at an event honoring Jerry Moss in Los Angeles

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 15, 2023 02:07 PM
Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Misty Copeland is loving her new role as mother to her baby boy.

After quietly welcoming her first child Jackson last year, the ballet star, 40, spoke to PEOPLE during "the longest [time] I've been away from him" as she appeared at an event honoring Jerry Moss on Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles.

"It's been incredible. Today was really difficult, leaving him," she says, adding: "It's only been nine months, but it's the best job I've ever had."

Crediting "patience" as her most important parenting tool, Copeland explains, "I think I had patience, but even more so, just to be flexible and have patience."

The athlete, who made history in 2015 as the first Black woman promoted to principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre, also expressed her eagerness to return to the stage after getting back into performance shape.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Ballerina Misty Copeland and boyfriend Olu Evans attend the 2015 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Taylor Hill/Getty

"I haven't yet done it, so we'll see. I'm still dipping my toes back in and trying to get back in shape," she says. "But I'm excited to have that experience, after creating another human being. I can't wait to see what it feels like to step back on the stage."

The Time 100 honoree revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in July that she and husband Olu Evans had welcomed their first child three months before. "I'm on maternity leave right now," she said at the time.

"I have a 3-month-old. But I will be back on the stage in 2023, hopefully, in the fall," Copeland continued as the family prepared to embark on the baby's first vacation. "We just got Jackson's passport a couple days ago. So we're on our way to Corsica this summer in France."

RELATED VIDEO: Famed Ballerina Misty Copeland on Having Kids: 'I'd Love To...I Come From a Big Family!'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After 10 years together, Copeland tied the knot with Evans, a corporate attorney, in July 2016. She previously announced their engagement in the September 2015 issue of Essence.

Related Articles
kim kardashian saint birthday
Saint West Asks the Tooth Fairy (a.k.a. Mom Kim Kardashian) for Roblox Cash Instead of Real Money
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas Says He and Wife Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
Taylor El Moussa, Grand Marshal Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California.
Christina Hall Says She Doesn't Want Daughter Taylor to Follow in Her Design Footsteps 'for a While'
Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard
Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard Welcome First Baby, Son Bear Harrington — See the Photos!
Christina and Joshua Hall
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Keke Palmer pregnant
Pregnant Keke Palmer Shows Baby Bump in New Photos for 'W Magazine' 's Best Performances Portfolio
Dwayne Wade, zaya wade
Zaya Wade Shares Sweet Family Photo amid Continued Legal Battle Between Parents Over Name Change
Alyssa Scott Posts Cute Update Pics of Baby Halo: 'She Has Changed Much Already!'
Alyssa Scott Posts Cute Update Pics of Baby Halo: 'She Has Changed So Much Already!'
Rob Lowe attends Netflix's Dog Gone special screening
Rob Lowe Says Being a Dad to Post-College Kids is 'Whole Other Level of Parenting'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (13039854be) Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles - 20 Jul 2022
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome Their First Child – See Their Baby Boy's Photo Debut
Diddy, baby Love
Diddy's Sons Justin and King Spend Quality Time with Baby Sister Love — See the Sweet Photos!
Andie MacDowell Likens Groundhog Day to It's a Wonderful Life: 'Makes You Realize How Gorgeous Life Is'
Andie MacDowell Is a First-Time Grandma After Son Justin Welcomes Baby Girl
Married to Real Estate's Egypt and Mike Get Emotional as Daughter Harper Starts Preschool
'Married to Real Estate' 's Egypt Sherrod Gets Emotional as Daughter Harper Starts Preschool: Watch
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphey
See All the Photos from Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Whimsical Baby Shower
Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pregnant Claire Danes Debuts Baby Bump on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet
Tana Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England.
Gordon Ramsay Teases Having Another Baby with Wife Tana: 'Could Be One More on the Way'