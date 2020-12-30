Misty Copeland Dances onto Blue's Clues & You! — Check Out the Exclusive Clip

Josh and Blue have a very special guest: Misty Copeland!

In an upcoming episode of Blue's Clues & You! titled "Blue's Big Dance Party," the titular pup and host Josh "find out Magenta's favorite dance and help Bunny Jo learn a new dance," according to a release, all while playing Blue's Clues to figure out Blue's favorite dance.

In an exclusive clip for PEOPLE, Blue and Josh receive their daily email from Mailbox — and after singing their "We Just Got an Email!" song, they're in for a big surprise as Copeland, 38, greets them in a video message.

"Hey, Josh and Blue! I'm going to show you my favorite dance move. It's a chaîné turn," says the prima ballerina of the technique, which is defined by Merriam-Webster as "a series of short usually fast turns by which a ballet dancer moves across the stage."

Following an impressive demonstration of the move on her toes, Copeland says, "Voila! Bye, Josh and Blue!" and gives them a wave.

After bidding the ballerina adieu with a "Wow!", Josh tells viewers, "I love dancing, don't you?"

Image zoom Misty Copeland on Blue's Clues & You! | Credit: Nickelodeon

The Blue's Clues reboot brought the animated dog back to TV after more than a decade with the launch of Blue's Clues & You!, hosted by Josh Dela Cruz, in fall 2019. He is the third host in the Nickelodeon preschool series franchise, after Steve Burns as Steve (from 1996 to 2002) and Donovan Patton as Steve's younger brother Joe (from 2002 to 2006). Dela Cruz plays Josh, their cousin.

Just like Burns, now 47, and Patton, now 42, Dela Cruz has a Thinking Chair, a Handy Dandy Notebook and friends like Tickety Tock, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper, Mailbox and Magenta. But this time around, the host has a fresh blue-striped shirt, a new musical style — and a Handy Dandy Guitar, too.

Dela Cruz played the understudy of Aladdin and a member of the ensemble in Broadway's stage musical of the Disney animated movie. And when it came to casting him on Blue's Clues & You!, Burns played a role.

"I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up!" the original host previously said in a statement. "He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt."

Image zoom Blue's Clues & You! | Credit: Nickelodeon

Bunheads follows a young Misty, who auditions for the ballet "Coppélia" — even though she has never danced before! Misty overcomes her fears with the help of her newfound dancing friends, and together they have a beautiful performance. (Copeland explained to PEOPLE in September that "Coppélia" was one of the first ballets she ever learned.)

The ballerina also touched on the theme of inclusivity, saying it was imperative that the book include all kinds of dancers, with a range of body types, ages, races and sexes.

"You don't have to look the same. You don't have to be the same age. You don't have to be the same gender to connect with people and to learn something from another person," Copeland told PEOPLE. "That's why I wanted to have such a vast variety of characters. I love that there's a little boy, Wolfie, in it because I think that it's important for boys to see themselves in dance and in ballet."