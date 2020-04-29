FBI Star Missy Peregrym and Husband Tom Oakley Welcome a Baby Boy 'Into This (Crazy) World'

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Missy Peregrym and Tom Oakley are parents!

The FBI actress, 37, and her actor husband have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Otis Paradis Oakley, the star announced on her Instagram Tuesday.

Little Otis Paradise arrived March 21st at Lennox Hill Hospital in New York, Peregrym shared alongside a photo of herself enjoying a snuggle with her almost 1-month-old baby.

“❤️Otis Paradis Oakley❤️ Born March 21st. These afternoon naps are the *greatest* feeling in the world,” the new mom captioned the photo.

“A huge thank you to Dr. Brennan & his wonderful wife, [and nurse] Jais, as well as the staff at Lennox Hill for helping us bring our son into this (crazy) world,” the actress added acknowledging the current coronavirus pandemic. “Thank you for continuing to be there for new families during this time. #blessed.”

The Canadian actress and her husband, an Australian actor, announced the pregnancy in October, almost one year after they tied the knot.

Peregrym shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside a video featuring two pairs of adult sneakers leaning against a plant as a matching pair of baby sneakers were dropped into the camera’s frame.

“There’s no more hiding it … our family is expanding!!! ❤️ #LilOakley #Spring2020,” she captioned the clip.

In December 2018, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple wed in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.

“It was an intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends,” the source said of the Dec. 30 wedding, adding that “of course” Peregrym’s Goldendoodle, Charly, took part in the festivities.

The actress — who currently stars as Maggie Bell on Dick Wolf’s CBS drama FBI — confirmed that she and Oakley had wed with a sweet Instagram post shortly after, when she shared two photos from their magical celebration.

“Happy New Year! Love Tom, Missy & Charly,” the Stick It alum captioned the New Year’s Day 2019 post.

As her due date approached, Peregrym had her last day on set for FBI‘s second season in early February.

“I’m feeling all the things,” she wrote on Instagram. “Sad to leave the team early, relieved to be off my feet and able to fully rest before the babe comes, scared of the future .. but mostly, grateful.”

“It’s no joke working while growing a human, and I would not have been able to do it without our thoughtful crew,” Peregrym added. “Thank you for always having my back, making sure I had grilled cheese, and being so excited about us starting a family.”