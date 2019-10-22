Missy Peregrym and Husband Tom Oakley Announce They're Expecting Their First Child Together

There’s a baby on the way for Missy Peregrym and Tom Oakley!

The Canadian actress, 37, and her husband, 39, announced that they were expecting their first child together on Tuesday, close to one year after they tied the knot.

Peregrym shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a boomerang video that featured two pairs of adult sneakers leaning against a plant as a matching pair of baby sneakers dropped from the top of the camera’s frame.

“There’s no more hiding it… our family is expanding!!! ❤️ #LilOakley #Spring2020,” the actress captioned the clip.

The baby news comes as Peregrym and Oakley prepare to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary.

Last December, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple wed in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.

“It was an intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends,” the source said of the Dec. 30 wedding, adding that “of course” Peregrym’s Goldendoodle, Charly, took part in the festivities.

“Typical of Missy and Tom, there was an enormous amount of love and a lot of laughter,” the source added.

For their big day, the Canadian actress donned a strapless Vivienne Westwood gown while Oakley sported a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo. The festivities, which took place at SmogShoppe, were planned by Orange Blossom Special Events.

The actress — who currently stars as Maggie Bell on Dick Wolf’s CBS drama FBI — confirmed that she and Oakley had wed with a sweet Instagram post shortly after, when she shared two photos from their magical celebration.

In the first shot, the newlyweds struck silly poses, which showcased their matching white sneakers. And in a second photo, the couple lovingly gazed into each other’s eyes as the Stick It alum held her large bouquet of flowers designed by Little Branch.

“Happy New Year! Love Tom, Missy & Charly,” she captioned the New Year’s Day post.