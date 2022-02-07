Missy Peregrym and Husband Tom Oakley Expecting Second Baby Together: 'New Babe This Summer'

The Stick It alum and her Australian actor husband welcomed Otis in March 2020 in New York City. Speaking with PEOPLE in April 2021, the star opened up about how spending much of her first year of motherhood in isolation amid the COVID crisis was challenging.

"Any first-time mom going through this I have a lot of empathy for, because it's already scary and you have no idea what you're doing and then to not have the regular support. ... They usually would be able to get together with other moms, with other children," Peregrym told PEOPLE. "I have a lot of space in my heart for [other new mothers]. When I see them in the street, I'm like, 'How are you doing?'"