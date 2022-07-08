Missy Peregrym Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Tom Oakley: 'Profound Experience'

The FBI star and her husband Tom Oakley are already parents to son Otis, 2

Missy Peregrym is now a mom of two!

On Friday, the FBI star, 40, revealed on Instagram that she and husband Tom Oakley, 41, welcomed their second baby, daughter Mela Joséphine Oakley, on Monday, June 6, at 3:22 am.

In a lengthy caption, Peregrym shared that she "had the most profound experience" welcoming her baby girl in a home water birth.

"It's usually all about the baby, but this time, I was also cared for in every way, before, during and after the birth. I was scared and supported, excited and cheered on, fully seen and heard," the actress shared of her birth experience.

"Lots of tears, questions and just as much laughter. I am so grateful I had the room to choose every step of the way, rewarded with the most calm, gentle entrance into the world for Mela. (I wouldn't describe MY part of the birth gentle 😂)."

Peregrym also praised her husband for his role in the home birth. "I can't say enough about how much Tom stepped up to allow me to rest and do what I needed to be present. In no way has our journey been easy, but it has been full and I'm incredibly blessed that he's my partner," she continued.

The birth will delay her return to FBI, which is "starting up again in a couple weeks."

"I will be returning to work in September," she explained. "I'm relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community."

Peregrym first announced news of her second pregnancy with a reveal video in February that starred Otis, who tapped her belly with increasingly harder pats as mom laughed. Oakley, who was off-camera, told their toddler "Gentle, buddy."

"My best effort at an 'adorable' announcement 😂," Peregrym captioned the clip. "Come on, I don't have time for that."

The Stick It alum and her Australian actor husband welcomed Otis in March 2020 in New York City.

Speaking with PEOPLE in April 2021, the star opened up about how spending much of her first year of motherhood in isolation amid the COVID crisis was challenging.

"Any first-time mom going through this I have a lot of empathy for, because it's already scary and you have no idea what you're doing and then to not have the regular support. ... They usually would be able to get together with other moms, with other children," Peregrym told PEOPLE. "I have a lot of space in my heart for [other new mothers]. When I see them in the street, I'm like, 'How are you doing?' "