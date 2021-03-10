Missy Franklin and Husband Hayes Johnson Expecting First Child: 'Our Greatest Dream Come True'

Missy Franklin and Hayes Johnson are diving into the world of parenting!

On Saturday, the retired Olympian announced on Instagram that she and husband Hayes Johnson, also a former swimmer, are expecting their first child in August.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Franklin, 25, shared the happy news alongside a picture of the couple smiling and holding an ultrasound of their baby on the way.

"Our greatest dream come true. Baby Johnson coming in August," Franklin captioned the sweet shot.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2019, received a slew of congratulatory messages in the comment section of the post.

"Congrats Missy and Hayes!! So happy for you both!!," Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy replied.

Olympian Ryan Lochte added, "Omg congrats Missy that's amazing," while Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian wrote, "Congrats!!!"

Swimmer Elizabeth Beisel gushed, "My heart is bursting for you two. HUGE congrats ❤️❤️ cannot wait to meet the little one!!!"

Last October, Franklin spoke to PEOPLE about her life during quarantine and whether or not she has plans to return to a career in swimming.

The Olympic swimmer said she and Hayes, 31, have been able to stay positive amid the pandemic.

"My husband and I just feel so blessed because we're very positive and optimistic people and you give us any situation and we will do everything within our power to make sure we're seeing the silver lining and the glass is always half-full," she said.

And even after several months in quarantine at their Colorado home together, Franklin said she hadn't gotten sick of Johnson just yet. "Honestly, I am absolutely obsessed with my husband," she admitted.

As for getting back to her sport, Franklin — who earned her fifth and final gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and announced her retirement in December 2018 — was firm in her response: "Absolutely not."