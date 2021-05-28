Missi Pyle previously suffered three miscarriages and one non-viable pregnancy before adopting her now 5½-year-old daughter, Zooey

Missi Pyle Recalls Emotional Moment She Was Chosen by a Birth Mother: 'I Almost Crashed the Car'

Missi Pyle is recounting her emotional journey to becoming a mom.

The actress, 48, appeared on Wednesday's episode of the podcast Infertile AF, where she opened up about suffering several miscarriages and the emotional moment she found out she was selected by a birth mother to adopt a baby.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Just My Luck star said that she decided to visit an adoption center in her early 40s after previously suffering three miscarriages.

Pyle revealed that soon after she submitted a profile with the agency, she became pregnant for the fourth time with a man she had just started dating. As her profile with the adoption agency was already live, Pyle said that she had a difficult decision to make.

"So it's Monday, and I say if by Friday my levels are good, I will call the adoption agency and tell them to put my profile on ice since I'm pregnant," she recalled. "I go Monday and check my levels, they're okay. I go Wednesday and they're a little bit low."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

That Friday, Pyle said she went to the doctor and then took her dog Ellie out on a hike to calm her nerves.

"I'm coming back from this hike, we didn't have any cell service. I get to the car and I see a voicemail from a blocked number," she shared, going on to play the voicemail she received that day.

While Pyle thought the message was going to be from her doctor, it was actually the adoption agency calling to tell her that she had been selected by a birth mother.

"I almost crashed the car," she said of her excitement. "I'm shaking."

Minutes later, Pyle received a call from her doctor, who shared that her current pregnancy would not be viable.

Pyle eventually met the birth mother, who lived in Kansas at the time, and the actress was present at the "tiny hospital" when her baby girl was born.

As for the moment Pyle met her daughter, the star says she was a "f—ing mess, just sobbing."

Now, Pyle is reminding other women that there are "a million ways" to have a child, as there are "so many kids out there."

"Adopting this kid is f—ing fantastic," she said, adding that she'll "probably adopt an older kid" in the future.