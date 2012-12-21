BumpWatch: Kerri Walsh Jennings Gets Judgy

Kerri Walsh Jennings strikes a pose as she arrived for the Miss Universe 2012 Pageant, held Wednesday at The Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

She’s trading in the beach volleyball court for the judge’s table!

Due April 9th with her third child, the three-time Olympic gold medalist, 34, says this pregnancy is different than her two with sons Sundance, 2½, and Joseph, 3½.

“This little one is kicking my butt! The first two were pretty easy, but with this one, I’m sick every day,” she admits. “I’ve got some awesome acne. I just feel different.”