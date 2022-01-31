Parents Say This Best-Selling Non-Toxic Stain Remover Is a 'Clothes Saver'
To put it simply, it's expected that when kids get their little hands on messy foods, arts and crafts, or muddy playground equipment, they're bound to get a few stains on their clothes. If your laundry is an overwhelming pile of stained clothes, a powerful, non-toxic stain remover is exactly what you need. And we found a formula that thousands of shoppers love because it's fast-acting and super effective.
The Miss Mouth's Messy Eaters Non-Toxic Stain Remover is unscented and free of harmful chemicals like chlorine, phosphates, sulphates, or parabens. Its 100 percent biodegradable concentrated pH neutral formula works on all fabric types found in clothing, bibs, carpets, and upholstery. Because of its non-toxic formula, it's safe to use around kids, pets, and those with sensitive skin.
You can use the stain remover to fight food, juice, blood, vomit, and even potty accident stains. It works immediately upon contact with the fabric — simply spray, blot, and rinse the stain remover to reveal a clean spot-free surface.
Buy It! Miss Mouth's Messy Eaters Non-Toxic Stain Remover, $7.95; amazon.com
Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers love the stain remover because it quickly gets rid of stains caused by just about everything, including turmeric, wine, fruits, and juices, without discoloring the fabric that has been soiled. Several shoppers call it a "clothes saver," while another shopper said, "I spray it on the stains and literally watch them disappear before my eyes."
"I can't recommend this enough for parents with little kids," one shopper wrote. "Even the toughest stains that I think won't stand a chance of coming out vanish with this stuff. You can actually see some stains start to work away before tossing the clothes into the wash. Pure magic."
If your child's food ends up on their clothing just as much as their mouths, head to Amazon to shop this best-selling stain remover parents swear by.