Maren Morris Reveals the Adorable Presents Miranda Lambert Sent for Her Son Hayes: 'Best Gifts'

Miranda Lambert is making sure Maren Morris' new baby has the trendiest wardrobe.

Morris revealed that Lambert gifted her and her son — 4-month-old Hayes Andrew — matching denim jackets, decked out with their names embroidered and a glittery fringe on the back.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Oh my god. Okay. @mirandalambert you give the best gifts," the country star wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday, alongside a photo of the side-by-side jackets.

Morris, 30, also shared a photo of baby Hayes sporting his new outfit while being held by dad Ryan Hurd, 33.

Morris and Hurd welcomed Hayes on March 23. "Love of our lives," Morris captioned a gallery of photos on Instagram at the time, including the country star holding her sleeping son while in a Nashville hospital bed and a shot of a smiling Hurd holding baby Hayes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Maren Morris/Instagram

While the new parents have been self-quarantining in Nashville with their baby, Hurd, also a country singer, recently shared that they were expecting to enjoy this family time at home anyway.

"Life isn't that different from the way that we planned it, to be honest. We were going to be off the road right now," the singer-songwriter, who recently released his new single "Every Other Memory," told PEOPLE in May.

"It's a little harder because we can't really have anybody over to see our baby, but I feel like we're very blessed in that we have avoided a lot of hardships that other artists have had to face, because we haven't had to really cancel many shows," he explained. "We're really lucky to just be here learning how to be a family of three and it's been really an amazing time in our lives."

Image zoom Maren Morris/Instagram

Easing into fatherhood has been a natural transition, too, he shared.

"The whole first month has sort of been making sure that her relationship with this kid is rock solid and making sure that he's supported," Hurd said. "I change a lot of diapers, and I keep my hands constantly busy cleaning or making bottles and stuff like that."