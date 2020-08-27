Miranda Kerr Is 'So Happy' for Ex Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry on Birth of Their Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom received many congratulatory messages after announcing the birth of their daughter Daisy Dove.

The engaged couple -- who shared the news of their first child's arrival on Instagram Thursday via Unicef, for which they are both ambassadors for -- were showered with love in the comments section, including that of Bloom's repost.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Among the several famous friends to share their warm wishes was his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. "💖🙏🏻🌈 I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her 💖🙏🏻🌈," wrote the mother of three, who was married to Bloom for three years before divorcing in 2013.

Kerr and Bloom, 43, co-parent their 9½-year-old son Flynn. The Kora Organics founder, 37, is also mother to sons Hart, 2, and 10-month-old Myles, whom she shares with her husband of three years, Evan Spiegel.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom From L to R: Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images; Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images; Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Perry, 35, and the Carnival Row actor happily shared the news of their daughter's birth on Instagram, writing, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," said the new parents, who got engaged in February 2019.

In addition, the pair advocated for better access to healthcare for expecting mothers around the world. "We know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever," they wrote in their statement shared by Unicef.

"As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare," Bloom and Perry shared. "In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity. Gratefully-Katy & Orlando.”⠀

Before the birth of baby Daisy, Perry and Spiegel spoke lovingly about Bloom and Kerr's son.

Speaking about her pregnancy and the joys she gained after struggling with depression, Perry recently told Apple Music's Zane Lowe, "I have a fiancé. I love my nieces. I love my soon-to-be stepson. I love life."

And in July, Spiegel, whose own parents divorced, told WSJ. Magazine that he's learned a lot from Kerr and Bloom's co-parenting abilities. "What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced. I am in no way a replacement for Flynn's dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn," the Snapchat co-founder said.