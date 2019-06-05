Pregnant Miranda Kerr Wishes Her 'Baby Daddy and Loving Husband' Evan Spiegel a Happy Birthday

Evan Spiegel is ringing in the last year of his 20s with his favorite gal by his side.

The Snapchat CEO and co-founder turned 29 on Tuesday, when wife Miranda Kerr shared an outdoor snapshot of the couple dressed to the nines.

Third-time mom-to-be Kerr, 36, showed off her baby bump under a black mini dress with half-length sleeves, while the birthday guy looked dapper in a black suit, placing his hands on his wife’s belly.

“Happiest Birthday to my baby Daddy and loving husband 🎂🌈🙌🏻,” the Australian model captioned her tribute.

A rep for Kerr confirmed to PEOPLE in March that she and Spiegel are expecting their second child together, 10 months after welcoming son Hart. (The former Victoria’s Secret Angel gave birth to baby Hart on May 7, 2018.)

“Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family,” a rep for the supermodel told PEOPLE at the time.

Kerr is also mom to 8-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Kerr and Spiegel tied the knot in May 2017 during an intimate gathering in southern California.

It was a private, small ceremony for around 40 family and friends, and everyone was chauffeured to Spiegel’s house in cars. The women were seen wearing colorful floor-length dresses and the men wore suits.

“For a small wedding, it has been a huge production,” a source told PEOPLE. “The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan.”

The soon-to-be mom of three shared a photo from their romantic day to celebrate two years of marriage on May 27, captioning it simply with their wedding date.