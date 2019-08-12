Model Mama-to-Be! Pregnant Miranda Kerr Cradles Her Baby Bump in Sunny Snap

Miranda Kerr‘s got that summer pregnancy glow!

The third-time mom-to-be, 36, is beaming in a sun-soaked snapshot shared to her Instagram account on Sunday, carrying a white bag and wearing matching high-heels.

Throwing a wide smile at the camera, Kerr let her hair hang straight down over her shoulders, placing a hand over her baby bump as she showed it off under a pretty lemon-patterned midi dress.

The Australian supermodel let the photograph speak for itself, captioning it simply with three emojis: a lemon, a pregnant woman and a pink flower.

A rep for Kerr confirmed to PEOPLE in March that she and husband Evan Spiegel are expecting baby No. 2 together, 10 months after welcoming son Hart.

While the little one on the way will be the second child for Snapchat CEO Spiegel, 29, the former Victoria’s Secret model is also mom to 8½-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

“Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family,” Kerr’s rep told PEOPLE in March.

Six months after welcoming Hart, Kerr opened up about how her body has changed — and her embracing of it — during an interview with Marie Claire Australia.

“It’s really important as women that we’re gentle with ourselves and don’t feel like we have to snap back into shape after a baby,” she remarked.

“It’s okay, I’ve got a mum-bod and it’s fine!” Kerr joked.