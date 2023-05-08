Miranda Kerr Reveals What She's Most Looking Forward to About Mother's Day (Exclusive)

Miranda Kerr is looking forward to spending Mother's Day with her family by her side.

Speaking with PEOPLE at Baby2Baby's Mother's Day Celebration Presented by Dave at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, the model-turned-businesswoman, 40, opened up about her family-filled Mother's Day plans.

"Fortunately, my mother will be in town, so I'm really excited to spend it with her and my children, and what's lovely about my 12-year-old is he loves to cook, and he's actually also really creative," Kerr tells PEOPLE.

"Something that I really look forward to is a cup of tea in bed and some toast, maybe some eggs because my 12-year-old can do that," adds the model. "And then also the little ones, my 3 and 4-year-olds will hopefully do little art projects. So to me, that's the most important thing is when you can frame something that your child has spent time working on."

Kerr also revealed that for her birthday on April 20th, her kids created crafts that spelled out her name.

"Then they decorated [the letters], some with glitter, some with stickers, some drawing. So that was really special and something that I really treasure," she shares.

Kerr is mom to three boys: Flynn, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, 46, and Hart, 5, and Myles, 3, with husband Evan Spiegel, 32.

Hundreds of women and children in attendance were hosted by Baby2Baby celebrity ambassadors and passionate moms, including Kerr, who provided essentials including diapers, formula, and clothing, and showered them with gifts and well-deserved fun.

The KORA Organics founder and CEO recently celebrated Hart's 5th birthday, posting a series of photos to Instagram.

"Happy 5th birthday to our darling Hart," she wrote. "We are so proud of what a kind and smart boy you are. We can't wait to see all the wonderful things you will discover and learn this year. Love you with all our hearts 💕🌈🎂"