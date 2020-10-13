Miranda Kerr Calls Katy Perry 'Amazing' as Singer Heads Back to Work 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

Katy Perry is getting some serious mom support from Miranda Kerr as she heads back to work six weeks after giving birth to daughter Daisy Dove.

Kerr rained praise upon her ex Orlando Bloom's fiancée in a comment on Perry's Thursday Instagram post, in which the pop star celebrated returning to the set of American Idol after the arrival of her first child.

"MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it's 🍼udderly🍼 ridiculously MOO-ving already! 🐄," Perry, 35, captioned a photo set of herself rocking a head-to-toe cow-print ensemble, complete with matching fingerless gloves, heels, cape and wide-brimmed hat.

"Not pictured: my pumping breaks 🙃 (shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume 💅🏻✨)," the "Never Really Over" singer added.

"Omg you're amazing! Love you 💖," wrote the supermodel, 37, in her comment.

Ahead of Daisy's birth, Kerr also shared a snapshot of herself holding a flower, from a Shape photo shoot. "A daisy for you to brighten your day @shape ❤️🌼❤️," she captioned the Aug. 14 picture.

Kerr and Bloom co-parent their 9½-year-old son Flynn. The Kora Organics founder is also mother to sons Myles, 1, and Hart, 2, whom she shares with her husband of three years, Evan Spiegel.

Image zoom From L to R: Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images; Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images; Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Perry returned to the American Idol set last week to kick off production on its new season, and opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how Bloom "has stepped in" with responsibilities concerning the couple's daughter.

"It's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there," she said. "But Daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in. I've seen the [BABYBJÖRN] on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good."

The "Smile" songstress told ET that coming back to work has been "amazing," saying she feels "so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams."