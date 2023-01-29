Miranda Kerr Says She Feels 'Very Grateful' to Be a Mom to '3 Kindhearted, Good-Mannered Boys'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Miranda Kerrarrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Miranda Kerr is loving life as a boy mom!

While walking the red carpet of the 20th annual G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, the model, 39, opened up to PEOPLE about motherhood and how she couldn't be more proud of her three sons.

Noting that she has "very loving and very sweet boys," Kerr says, "I feel very grateful to have three kindhearted, good mannered boys." She shares sons Myles, 3, and Hart, 4, with husband Evan Spiegel, as well as son Flynn, 11, with ex Orlando Bloom.

"They're always like, 'I love you, Mommy. I love you.' And I'm like, 'Well, I love you more.' And then they start saying, 'I love you more,' and I'm like, 'Not possible,' " she continues. "Now they're saying to me, 'Not possible,' so it's funny how they mimic what you do, and actually, the thing about kids is they actually follow your actions."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

When asked to describe her favorite part of being a mom, Kerr explains that seeing how different her three little ones are takes the cake.

"Just seeing the world through their eyes and the fact that they're all very different," she says. "They have different personalities, and they just bring something to the table that's just unique to them."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: <a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" data-inlink="true">Katy Perry</a> and Miranda Kerr arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

During the G'Day USA Arts Gala, Kerr walked along the red carpet and posed for photographs with Katy Perry — Bloom's fiancée.

Kerr, who received the Excellence in the Arts award from Perry, 38, at the annual event, wore a stylish white ruffled strapless dress. Perry, meanwhile, donned a Zimmerman outfit composed of a shiny metallic bralette top that was paired with a matching floor-length ballgown skirt.

During her intro for Kerr, Perry playfully teased their family dynamic, telling audience members, "Some of you might be confused about why I'm introducing Miranda. That doesn't play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives."

"And yes, it's true, most of the media would like to see us mud wrestle, including [her husband] Evan, but we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love," she continued. "And as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations."

Then stating that she is "proud to be family with a woman who is living her truth every day with grace and beauty," Perry said that Kerr is "dedicated to her three beautiful boys, her partner, and that smoking hot bod."

"I'm so grateful for our modern blended family. It's like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with," she concluded.

