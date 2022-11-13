Miranda Kerr Says Husband Evan Spiegel Has 'Been Trying to Convince' Her to Have Another Baby

Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel are potentially looking at expanding their family.

While walking the red carpet of the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. on Saturday, the former Victoria's Secret Angel opened up to PEOPLE about her life as a mother of three.

In addition to Myles, 3, and Hart, 4 — whom she shares with Spiegel, Kerr, 39, is also a mom to son Flynn, 11, whom she shares with her ex, Orlando Bloom.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

In a feature for Vogue Australia this summer, the former model turned wellness pro shared she is "open" to having more kids. When asked if she and Spiegel, 32, had begun the process to bring a new addition to their family, Kerr told PEOPLE at the event that her Snapchat CEO husband has "been trying to convince me."

"That's what's happening," she said with a smile.

During the chat with PEOPLE, Kerr also discussed her favorite thing about being a mother to her three boys.

"Just seeing the world through my children's eyes and understanding that each of them has a different way of seeing the world," she explained. "Even though they're three boys, they've grown up in a similar environment, they really have a different perspective and I love understanding that and learning from them. And the curiosity that children have is so infectious."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Besides being a mom and a wife, the Australian native also has a thriving career as a businesswoman, having founded her own health and beauty brand, KORA Organics. While juggling to find a balance between all the responsibilities, she makes sure her family is being placed at the top of her priority list.

"I'm really committed to always putting my family first and also spending time with my husband is very important," Kerr told PEOPLE. "And my grandmother taught me that you need to really put your husband first and really prioritize time together because she had four kids, many grandkids. And my grandma and grandpa were so in love up until the moment they passed. They died 20 days apart. And so she really had some good advice there of making sure you prioritize that time together and connecting because that bond is what holds the whole family together."

Finding the time to spend with her loved ones is crucial, as Kerr shared her kids are "just growing up super fast, in every moment."

Phillip Faraone/Getty for Baby2Baby

"We have a [child] just turned 3 years old, a 4-year-old, and an 11-year-old," she said. "So yeah, the 11-year-old has started middle school and the 3-year-old just started preschool and the 4-year-old just today went through his interview for kindergarten. So everyone's got their little milestone."

Kerr and Spiegel attended the star-studded gala over the weekend to support the non-profit Baby2Baby in continuing their work to provide basic essentials to millions of children living in poverty. The night — which was held to raise funds for the charity — also saw a slew of celebrities in attendance including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Emma Roberts, Jessica Alba, Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling, Leslie Mann and Zooey Deschanel.

This year, Baby2Baby also honored Kardashian, 42, with the "Giving Tree Award" for her longtime dedication to charity and her commitment to children in need.

Upon accepting the honor, the SKIMS founder — who also donated $1 million to the charity during the evening — vowed onstage to the audience that she will "continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality, and justice to so many children who have been deprived of access to just the basic essentials."