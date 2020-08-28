Two weeks before Daisy's arrival, Miranda Kerr shared a snapshot to Instagram that is leading some to believe she shared a clue about the baby's name

Did Miranda Kerr Hint at Ex Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Daughter's Name Before Her Birth?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove, late Wednesday evening — but someone close to the couple may have given fans a clue about her name a bit early!

Earlier this month, Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr — with whom he co-parents 9½-year-old son Flynn — shared a stunning image of herself from a Shape photoshoot, which showed her holding a white-and-yellow flower.

"A daisy for you to brighten your day @shape ❤️🌼❤️," the supermodel, 37, captioned her Aug. 14 post.

After Perry, 35, and Bloom, 43, announced Daisy's arrival, Kerr commented on the "Smile" singer's Instagram post, "💖🙏🏻🌈 I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her 💖🙏🏻🌈."

Kerr and Bloom were married for three years, before divorcing in 2013. Aside from Flynn, the Kora Organics founder is also mom to sons Myles, 10 months, and Hart, 2, whom she shares with husband Evan Spiegel.

Perry and the Carnival Row actor happily shared the news of their daughter's birth on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of the newborn. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," said the new parents, who got engaged in February 2019.

In addition, the pair advocated for better access to healthcare for expecting mothers around the world: "We know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

"Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever," they continued in their statement, shared by UNICEF.

"As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare," Bloom and Perry shared. "In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity. Gratefully — Katy & Orlando."

In a tweet on Thursday, Perry opened up about welcoming Daisy just days before the release of her sixth studio album, which is out now.

Speaking about her pregnancy and the joys she gained after struggling with depression, Perry recently told Apple Music's Zane Lowe, "I have a fiancé. I love my nieces. I love my soon-to-be stepson. I love life."