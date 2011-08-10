Miranda Kerr leaves a photoshoot at a private Rose Bay house - son Flynn Christopher in hand - on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.

Spotted: Miranda Kerr and Flynn - All In a Day's Work

Done for the day!

The model mama, 28, recently wowed the crowd at the David Jones runway show.

“When I am at work I am pumping, I feel like a milk maid, but it is worth it,” she told the Herald Sun after the show.

“I definitely did not realize how challenging it is being a mother and working … I love to be a mum and a wife, that is the most important thing, and then just do a few select jobs.”