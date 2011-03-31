Miranda Kerr Flaunts Sexy Post-Baby Body

Miranda Kerr stylishly flaunts her sexy post-baby body in a Herve Leger dress at the Victoria's Secret swim collection launch.

Talk about red hot!

A month after making her runway debut at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, Miranda Kerr gave us another (better!) glimpse of her stunning post-baby body at the launch of Victoria’s Secret‘s 2011 swim collection in Los Angeles on March 30.

The always-stylish supermodel, who welcomed son Flynn in January, showed off her new mommy curves in a garnet-colored Hervé Léger by Max Azria zip front dress and black Yves Saint Laurent Tribute pumps.



Even though it’s only been 3 months, Kerr has more than bounced back to her slim and trim modeling size, which is all the more amazing because Flynn weighed in at almost 10 lbs at birth.

“I had a big baby. And I had him naturally,” she proudly revealed to Entertainment Tonight Canada at the event. “I’m really happy with him. It’s just so magical and every day it just gets better and better!”