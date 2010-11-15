Miranda Kerr Excited to Experience 'Profound Feeling of Love'

The Victoria's Secret model, 27, shows off her seven-month bump on the January cover of Australian Vogue - but this time she's wearing some clothes, unlike the nude shot from December's W magazine.

Miranda Kerr‘s unborn child is getting used to the cameras.

The Victoria’s Secret model, 27, poses for the January cover of Australian Vogue — but this time she’s wearing some clothes, unlike the nude shot from December’s W.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m definitely taking more time out to relax and be present to the whole experience of being pregnant,” Kerr tells the magazine.

“Every mother I’ve spoken to has said you cannot explain the profound feeling of love that comes over you as soon as the baby is born. I’m really looking forward to that moment.”



Kerr, a native of Sydney, is expecting her first child with English actor Orlando Bloom early next year.

The couple, who began dating in 2007, quietly got married this past July.