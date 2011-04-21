Miranda Kerr Designs Mother's Day Card for Tiny Prints
Miranda Kerr, Ali Larter and Georgina Chapman have teamed up with Tiny Prints to create limited-edition Mother's Day cards.
Super toned abs aren’t the only thing Miranda Kerr is revealing this week. The model and new mother, she welcomed son Flynn on Jan. 6, is showing off her design skills too!
Kerr — along with fellow celeb moms Ali Larter, Georgina Chapman and Catt Sadler — has teamed up with online stationery boutique Tiny Prints to create beautiful, limited-edition cards for Mother’s Day. The exclusive designs include Countless Hearts (Kerr), Lovely Dreams (Larter), Your Best Accessory (Chapman) and Brighter World (Sadler).
And not only are they stylish, but a portion of the sales will be donated to Jessica Seinfeld‘s charity Baby Buggy, which provides much-needed baby accessories to moms with little means. “I’m honored to help moms in need on my first Mother’s Day,” shared Kerr.
Check out the company’s full collection of Mother’s Day cards at tinyprints.com.