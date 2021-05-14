Miranda Kerr Says She 'Adores' Katy Perry, Talks Co-Parenting Son Flynn, 10, with Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr says her key to co-parenting is to always put her 10-year-old son Flynn's needs first "no matter what"

Miranda Kerr is getting candid about her key to co-parenting.

While in conversation with WSJ Magazine Editor Kristina O'Neill for The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival, the supermodel, 38, talked co-parenting 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. Kerr is now married to husband Evan Spiegel, with whom she has two other sons: Myles, 19 months, and Hart, 3.

Bloom, 44, and fiancée Katy Perry welcomed daughter Daisy Dove last year.

"I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing," says Kerr. "... Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable. Just putting his needs first, like, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn,' no matter what we did."

"Even when we were separating, I thought, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn?' And I was like, 'Yes, it really is,' " she adds. "If you put everything in that perspective it takes it away from anything too personal between you and your ex. It really makes it about the child."

Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images; Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images; Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Kerr says, "Fortunately for me, I absolutely adore Katy. I just feel so happy that Orlando has her, just like I'm so grateful that I found my husband a little over a year after Orlando and I had separated."

She recalled not thinking she'd be in another relationship after her split from Bloom in 2013.

"At the time I didn't think I would ever be in another long-term, committed relationship," says Kerr. "I was just pleasantly surprised that I found Evan and how complementary we are to each other. It worked out in the end for the better, even though at the time it was challenging when you're going through any breakup."