Miranda Kerr Celebrates Son Myles' Second Birthday with Safari-Themed Party: 'Our Little Angel'

Miranda Kerr shares sons Myles, 2, and Hart, 3, with husband Evan Speigel, plus 10-year-old son Flynn with ex Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr is sending her son Myles love on his birthday.

On Tuesday, the model, 38, celebrated her son's second birthday, sharing photos of the safari-themed party with her followers on Instagram.

Kerr, who shares sons Myles and Hart, 3, with husband Evan Speigel, included a photo of Myles' epic birthday cake, complete with safari animals, a red truck and balloons, as well as snaps of a Myles balloon arch and safari animal balloons.

"Celebrated our darling Myles 2nd Birthday today. He's our little angel who fills this world and our hearts with so much light and love. 🥰🌈🎂," Kerr writes.

Kerr is also mom to 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Earlier this year, the KORA Organics founder spoke with WSJ Magazine Editor Kristina O'Neill for The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival about co-parenting with the actor.

"I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing," said Kerr of Bloom's fiancée Katy Perry. "... Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable. Just putting his needs first, like, 'Is this in the best interest of Flynn,' no matter what we did."