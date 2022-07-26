Kerr opened up about her family life in a recent interview with Vogue Australia

Miranda Kerr Says She 'Always Dreamed' of Having 3 Boys but Is 'Open' to Another Baby: 'We'll See'

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are in love with their little family.

In a feature for Vogue Australia, the former model turned wellness pro, 39, and her Snapchat CEO husband, 32, discuss cherishing life with their three kids and splitting their time between Los Angeles and Australia.

During a portion of the conversation where Kerr celebrates her positive co-parenting relationship with ex Orlando Bloom — with whom she shares 11-year-old son Flynn — and his partner, Katy Perry, Kerr says her family is just as she imagined it.

"Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it's not going to be like that forever," she says.

In addition to Flynn, Kerr and Spiegel share two children: 2½-year-old Myles and 4-year-old Hart. "I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys."

Asked about the possibility of growing her family, Kerr replies, "I feel like I'm open, so we'll see what God decides."

In her cover story for Global luxury site Luisaviaroma's LVR magazine last month, Kerr spoke further in-depth about her relationship with Bloom and Perry, who are also parents to 22-month-old daughter Daisy Dove.

"I adore Katy and am grateful Orlando found someone he is happy with," Kerr told the outlet.

She also touched upon her co-parenting unit, noting, "Now Flynn has four happy parents who get along."

"When we separated, the most important thing we decided we could do is that when we make a decision, we ask, 'Is this in the best interest of our child?' We will be family no matter what."

Last September, Kerr also celebrated the family's healthy relationships.

"From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he's always wanted the best for me," she said.