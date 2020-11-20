Miranda Kerr also opened up on Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show about co-parenting their son Flynn, 9½

Miranda Kerr Says She 'Adores' Katy Perry: 'So Happy Orlando Has Found Someone'

The supermodel called in for a virtual chat with Drew Barrymore on Friday's episode of her daytime talk show, when the host praised Kerr for her "positive" approach to the trio's relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"[It's] such an amazing example of how we all can create that narrative and behave that way and set a tone for everybody," Barrymore, 45, told her guest, who shares 9½-year-old son Flynn with ex Bloom, 43.

"I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing," said Kerr, 37. "I'm just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband [Evan Spiegel] and just that we all really respect each other."

"When it comes to special occasions, when we have to be together, we work it out so we have compromises [about] what is the best for our whole family," she added. "We really do always think of what is the best thing for Flynn, and I just think that's the most important thing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Drew Barrymore; Miranda Kerr

While Kerr also shares two sons (Myles, 13 months, and Hart, 2½) with husband Spiegel, 30, Bloom and Perry, 36, welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove, in late August.

Image zoom From L to R: Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images; Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images; Lester Cohen/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Miranda Kerr Calls Katy Perry "Amazing" as Singer Heads Back to Work 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

As Perry headed back to the set of American Idol six weeks after giving birth, Kerr rained praise upon her in a comment on Perry's Oct. 8 Instagram post, in which the pop star celebrated returning to work.

"MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it's 🍼udderly🍼 ridiculously MOO-ving already! 🐄," Perry captioned a photo set of herself rocking a head-to-toe cow-print ensemble, complete with matching fingerless gloves, heels, cape and wide-brimmed hat.

"Not pictured: my pumping breaks 🙃 (shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume 💅🏻✨)," the "Never Really Over" singer added.