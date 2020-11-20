Miranda Kerr Says She 'Adores' Katy Perry: 'So Happy Orlando Has Found Someone'
Miranda Kerr also opened up on Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show about co-parenting their son Flynn, 9½
It's all love for Miranda Kerr, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
The supermodel called in for a virtual chat with Drew Barrymore on Friday's episode of her daytime talk show, when the host praised Kerr for her "positive" approach to the trio's relationship.
"[It's] such an amazing example of how we all can create that narrative and behave that way and set a tone for everybody," Barrymore, 45, told her guest, who shares 9½-year-old son Flynn with ex Bloom, 43.
"I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing," said Kerr, 37. "I'm just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband [Evan Spiegel] and just that we all really respect each other."
"When it comes to special occasions, when we have to be together, we work it out so we have compromises [about] what is the best for our whole family," she added. "We really do always think of what is the best thing for Flynn, and I just think that's the most important thing."
While Kerr also shares two sons (Myles, 13 months, and Hart, 2½) with husband Spiegel, 30, Bloom and Perry, 36, welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove, in late August.
The engaged couple shared the news of their first child's arrival on Instagram via Unicef (which they are both ambassadors for) and were showered with love in the comments, including those on Bloom's repost.
Among the several famous friends to share their warm wishes was his ex-wife. "💖🙏🏻🌈 I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her 💖🙏🏻🌈," wrote Kerr, who was married to the Carnival Row actor for three years before divorcing in 2013.
Ahead of Daisy's birth, the KORA Organics founder also shared a snap of herself holding a flower, from a Shape photo shoot. "A daisy for you to brighten your day @shape ❤️🌼❤️," she captioned the Aug. 14 picture.
As Perry headed back to the set of American Idol six weeks after giving birth, Kerr rained praise upon her in a comment on Perry's Oct. 8 Instagram post, in which the pop star celebrated returning to work.
"MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it's 🍼udderly🍼 ridiculously MOO-ving already! 🐄," Perry captioned a photo set of herself rocking a head-to-toe cow-print ensemble, complete with matching fingerless gloves, heels, cape and wide-brimmed hat.
"Not pictured: my pumping breaks 🙃 (shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume 💅🏻✨)," the "Never Really Over" singer added.
"Omg you're amazing! Love you 💖," wrote Kerr in her comment.