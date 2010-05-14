Mira Sorvino Says 'Kids Suffer' with Sitters

Oscar winner Mira Sorvino has stepped back from the spotlight - and she's never been happier. "I don't want to take time away from my kids. I used to work all year long and basically live in hotel rooms," she admits to PARADE.

Still occasionally lending her talents for smaller roles, Sorvino’s priorities have shifted to her children — Mattea Angel, 5½, Johnny Christopher King, 3½, and Holden Paul Terry, 10 months — with husband Christopher Backus.

Willing to admit a balance may exist when it comes to juggling career and family, for Sorvino the choice was obvious.

“Somewhere I guess there is a middle ground, but you see your kids suffer when you leave them with someone else,” she opines.

“Kudos to women who can pull that off, but I don’t want my kids raised by nannies.”



And while the decision hasn’t been easy, with the Multiple Sarcasms star turning down several “intriguing situations both financially and career-wise,” the mother-of-three is determined to spend as much time with her family as possible.

“I already feel this future sense of loss — they’re going to grow up and go away and I’ll be alone. I’m so attached to my kids that I even hate to see my daughter go on a playdate,” Sorvino, 42, says.

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘Why don’t you stay here with me?'”