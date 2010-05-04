Mira Sorvino on the Positive Side of City Kids

She had her doubts, but Mira Sorvino can't imagine raising her three children anywhere but New York City. "I worried a bit because we tend to think of New York kids growing up quickly and being super savvy, maybe not in the healthiest way," she tells the New York Daily News.

With Mattea Angel, 5½, Johnny Christopher King, 3½, and Holden Paul Terry, 10 months, having formed “wonderful friendships” and clearly thriving in the Big Apple, Sorvino’s fears have been laid to rest.

“I’m not seeing any negativity so far. I’m actually seeing positive. They’re getting exposed to wonderful activities,” she says, adding that the family, including husband Christopher Backus, “walk everywhere.”



But the greatest part of watching her kids enjoy the metropolitan lifestyle? That Sorvino, 42, is right by their side each step of the way — a result, she says, of putting her career on the back burner.

“I’m very judicious when it comes to how much time I’ll spend working, because I don’t want to deprive my kids of my company and I don’t want to have someone else raise them,” she explains.

“A much happier person” now that she has come to terms with her place in the industry, Sorvino admits she is grateful for all the opportunities that have come her way — despite her extended maternity leave!

“I was pregnant three times in five years, so that took me out of contention for a while over these past years,” she shares. “So the fact that I now have about five movies in the can, it’s somewhat of a miracle.”