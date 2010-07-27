Mini Travel Style: Angelina Jolie's Seriously Chic Jetsetters

Angelina Jolie and her fashionable brood — Maddox, 8½, Zahara, 5½, Pax, 6½, and Shiloh, 4 — made quite an appearance while arriving in Japan on Monday for the premiere of Salt. Walking hand and hand with their Gerard Darel-clad mom, each tot managed to show off their very individual style.

Maddox looked tough, but cute in a mohawk, white tank and black slacks while Pax dressed things up in a tan linen suit accessorized with a classic hat and dangling aviators. And Zahara chose a girlie all-white shirt and shorts combo topped with a bright yellow cardi while the more tomboyish Shiloh opted for a preppy polo and khakis.

