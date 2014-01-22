Mini Must-Have: Noah Mazur's Sweet T-Shirt

Jamie Mazur posts a cute photo of himself and son Noah (wearing a Paul Frank tee) playing an instrument on Instagram.

Look who’s making music with Daddy!

On Jan. 8, proud papa Jamie Mazur shared an adorable photo of himself and 20-month-old son Noah Phoenix strumming on a stick dulcimer together. “Why not,” Mazur captioned the father-son photo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

We love everything about this sweet snapshot, but what really struck a chord with us was Noah’s Julius Rocks tee ($12) from Paul Frank. Seriously, how stylishly apropos?

Big sister Anja Louise, 5, is also a fan of the brand. She wore the matching pink rainboots and umbrella last March.

Image zoom

Courtesy Jamie Mazur; Courtesy Paul Frank