Mindy Kaling Reveals She Has Given Birth to a Baby Boy: 'This Is News to a Lot of People'

Surprise! Mindy Kaling has welcomed another bundle of joy.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday, the star, 41, announced she welcomed her second child, a baby boy, last month.

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," Kaling told the late night host.

"No one even knew you were pregnant!" Colbert said.

"I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people," the actress said. "It's true."

After Colbert asked what her son's name is, Kaling revealed that "his name is Spencer."

Kaling is also mom to 2½-year-old daughter Katherine. Similarly, Katherine's December 2017 birth was a bit of a surprise to fans. (She has chosen not to reveal the father's identity.)

Kaling's passion to be a multi-hyphenate mom and working single parent is heavily influenced by her late mother Swati, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012. (Katherine's middle name Swati is in honor of her late grandmother.)

"I always knew I wanted to be a mom, but I would have put it off and put it off. I'm happy that it happened when it did," she told Glamour in June 2019. "I would have put it off indefinitely. I've seen firsthand the heartbreak of women who have waited to get pregnant [and then it doesn't happen]. For me, my relationship with my mother was such an integral part of my life. Thinking back on our relationship is still such a huge source of my happiness day-to-day, so I'm so grateful for having Katherine."

Kaling previously said she looks to her own mother for inspiration for her parenting style. "My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did. My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just the open-mindedness, I'd be so happy," she said in August 2017.

Along with parenting a newborn, her daughter Katherine has been keeping her busy at home.

"My child was supposed to start preschool this year. And we were so excited. She was going to go to this school that I love," Kaling recently told PEOPLE about adjusting to self-quarantining with her toddler. "Now I have the writers' rooms filling up for two of my shows on Zoom, while I'm also leading my child through her day-long preschool. I'm so lucky because I have help. I'm at home all the time, and I don't want to eat takeout every single night. I have to be a full-time single parent who has to make the money for this household. So it's been challenging."

Nevertheless, the extra family time has been a positive outcome. "A lot of the stuff I thought was going to drive me crazy about being cooped up with a 2-year-old for seven months has actually bonded us really close together," she said.