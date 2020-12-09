Mindy Kaling Celebrates 'Still Rocking Maternity Jeans' 3 Months After Welcoming Son Spencer

Mindy Kaling isn't saying goodbye to her entire pregnancy wardrobe just yet!

Three months after welcoming son Spencer, the 41-year-old actress slipped back into her maternity jeans for a cute video she shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

In the clip, Kaling, dressed in a multi-colored sweater and her pregnancy-friendly jeans, did a cute dance while standing outside barefoot.

"Here's to still rocking maternity jeans," she captioned the sweet video.

Kaling's former The Office costar Jenna Fischer commented on the post, writing, "All jeans should be designed this way. It's the best."

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in October, Kaling shocked her fans when she revealed that she welcomed son Spencer over a month prior.

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," Kaling told the late-night host.

The Never Have I Ever creator is also mom to daughter Katherine Swati, who turns 3 on Dec. 15.

Kaling recently admitted in a candid Instagram post that she struggled with her body image during the photoshoot for Vogue India's December issue, which took place just six weeks after giving birth to Spencer.

"I was so excited to be asked to be the cover of @vogueindia’s December issue but seriously nervous because I would have to shoot it six weeks after giving birth to my son Spencer. I was not feeling body confident, and even considered saying no," Kaling wrote.

However, the Emmy nominee said that she decided to go through with the photoshoot.

"@katiegreenthal and Vogue surrounded me with talented and wonderful people, and now I'm thrilled I have these photos as a memento of this very specific time in my life," Kaling said. "'Postpartum pandemic fabulous' is what I like to call it."

In an interview with Elle last month, Kaling shared whether she has noticed a difference between having a boy and a girl since becoming a mom of two. "No, not yet," she told the outlet.