Mindy Kaling Celebrates Easter Wearing Matching Clothes with Her Daughter: 'It's Socially Acceptable'

"Even my Hindu family is in awe of the power of Easter," Mindy Kaling said of the Christian holiday on Sunday

Mindy Kaling has a style tip for all parents on Easter.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old comedian shared via Instagram an adorable photo of herself with her two kids — son Spencer Avu and daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati — as they went for a stroll together in honor of the Christian holiday celebration.

In the snap, Kaling, 42, can be seen carrying her 19-month-old son in one arm while holding onto her 4-year-old daughter, who wore a matching floral-themed dress with the actress.

"Even my Hindu family is in awe of the power of Easter!" the mother of two wrote in the caption. "Also, it's one of the only times it's socially acceptable to match clothes with your kids, which, as you can I see, I did."

"Happy Easter and lots of love to everyone!" she added.

Kaling also shared another sweet post over the weekend, featuring a photo of Kit coloring some Easter eggs in preparation for the religious celebration.

"Preparing for the big day 🥚❤️🥚🧡🥚💙🥚💜" she captioned the post.

Kaling occasionally gives fans little glimpses into her life at home with her kids.

In February, however, while watching the Super Bowl, The Office actress shared a rare shot of her daughter Kit as she enjoyed a healthy snack during the game.

The Instagram photo showed Kit holding a half-eaten cucumber while standing in front of the TV as the halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg was about to begin. Her face is blocked from the camera as she wears a Mac's Seafood Cape Cod trucker hat.

"Drunk on Persian cucumber and the anticipation of Dr. Dre," Kaling captioned the photo.

Earlier this year, the Ocean's 8 star posted a sweet Instagram documenting the moment her children got to see snow for the first time.

"The upside of this nor'easter is that my kids got to see snow and be in my home state for the first time! They could hardly believe it," she wrote alongside pictures of her kids playing outside. "I sound like a bad greeting card, but it's so beautiful seeing experiences from my own childhood through their eyes. The joy, the surprise"

"Sometimes it's such a powerful feeling I want to cry," she added. "So yeah, I'm just that weird emotional Indian woman lugging a sled up the hill."

Kaling gave birth to her youngest during the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Last year she opened up to PEOPLE about the support she has received as she navigated getting back to work as the mother of two young children.

Kaling admitted it "absolutely takes a village" to raise her little ones, especially as she is back to producing and developing multiple projects.