Mindy Kaling Takes Daughter to White House to Receive National Medal of Arts — See the Sweet Photo!

Mindy Kaling had her daughter by her side as she celebrated a special honor.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden presented the National Medal of Arts to the actress, as well as singers Bruce Springsteen and Gladys Knight, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and designer Vera Wang at the White House.

Sharing photos from the day and reflecting on its significance, Kaling, 43, included a glimpse of her daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 5, walking up a flight of stairs holding her hand. The little girl wears a tulle party dress and sparkly silver shoes, while Kaling is dressed in a purple dress and matching lavender heels.

"A little while ago, I got a call from Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson that the National Endowment of the Arts and the office of the President wanted to give me the National Medal of Arts for my work in television and as an author," Kaling, who is also mom to 2-year-old son Spencer Avu, wrote on Instagram of the event. "I'm still processing how to receive the news."

"Yesterday, I went with my family to receive the medal at the White House. To hear the President speak about my parents, their journey to the United States, my late mother's dreams for me, and the power of comedy to make people understand each other was almost too much to take in. It didn't feel real!" she continued. "I mean, I was sitting next to GLADYS KNIGHT. I guess I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to @potus, @neaarts and @kamalaharris. And to say I promise to spend the rest of my life earning this medal because I don't feel like I've earned it yet."

Kaling concluded, "I wish my mom could have been there, but what are you gonna do. Nothing is perfect, but yesterday was pretty close. I love everyone. Thanks @katelinden, Vinay Reddy and @picsschmicks for helping it all happen ❤️."

Oliver Contreras/UPI/Shutterstock

The Never Have I Ever creator appeared on the cover of The Wellness Issue of Marie Claire in August, where she opened up about her life as a mom to her two children.

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it," Kaling said of her kids being in the public eye.

"I'm the only parent my kids have," she continued. "I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."