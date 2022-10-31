Mindy Kaling Shares Video of Daughter Katherine Learning 'Thriller' Dance Ahead of Halloween

Mindy Kaling's kids are getting pumped for Halloween with a classic — Michael Jackson's "Thriller"

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 04:28 PM
Mindy Kaling Shares Video of Daughter Katherine Learning the 'Thriller' Dance for Halloween
Photo: Mindy Kaling/instagram, Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Mindy Kaling is getting in the Halloween spirit with her kids.

On Sunday, the Never Have I Ever creator, 43, taught her kids to appreciate the music of Halloween, as she shared a video on Instagram of time at home with daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 4½, and 2-year-old son Spencer Avu.

The video begins with Katherine standing in front of the TV watching the video for Michael Jackson's iconic track "Thriller." The little girl bounces between trying to mimic the moves on screen and is mesmerized while watching.

"Watching Thriller on repeat to learn the moves by tomorrow? 🧟‍♀️🕺🏽🎃🤞🏾," Kaling captioned the sweet video.

Spencer also appears in the video, standing on the couch and briefly waving his arm around before going back to watching his big sister's dance moves.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Appearing on Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast last month, Kaling opened up about some of the wise parenting advice her pal B.J. Novak gave her.

"I grew up always feeling ugly, overweight, othered. And so with my daughter I'm always telling her that she's beautiful," she explained. "To the point where my friend B.J. is like 'You can tell her other compliments.'"

"It's funny to realize 'Oh, I'm focusing too much on this.' Every morning I'm like 'You're so beautiful,' to the point where that's not healthy either. But I do think that's how we can change things," Kaling added.

Mindy Kaling and her kids
Mindy Kaling Instagram

Kaling is known to be private about her children. She rarely shares photos of her kids and when she does, their faces are not visible in the photo.

The Office actress appeared on the cover of The Wellness Issue of Marie Claire in August, where she opened up about her life as a mom to her two children.

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it," Kaling said of her kids being in the public eye.

"I'm the only parent my kids have," she continued. "I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."

Related Articles
mindy-kaling-bj-novak-2
Mindy Kaling Realized Praising Kids Too Much Isn't 'Healthy' Thanks to B.J. Novak's Parenting Advice
Mindy Kaling and Daughter Katherine Enjoy 'Star Party' at Observatory with B.J. Novak
Mindy Kaling and Daughter Katherine Enjoy 'Star Party' at Griffith Observatory with B.J. Novak
Mindy Kaling son Spencer's 2nd Birthday
Mindy Kaling Celebrates Son Spencer's Birthday with Adorable Video of Him Greeting His Shadow
mindy-kaling.jpg
Mindy Kaling's 2 Kids: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Mindy Kaling NYC apartment for sale
Mindy Kaling Selling New York City Townhouse for $2.75 Million — See Inside!
B. J. Novak (L) and Mindy Kaling attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Friendship Timeline
Hayley Hubbard family Halloween
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
mindy-kaling-bj-novak-2.jpg
Mindy Kaling Says Rumors About B.J. Novak Being Her Children's Father Don't 'Bother' Her
Mindy-Kaling-Marie-Claire-mag
Mindy Kaling Gets Candid About Protecting Her Kids' Privacy: 'I'm the Only Parent My Kids Have'
Prince and Paris Jackson Celebrate Late Father Michael's Birthday: 'Thank You for Everything'
Prince Jackson Says 'So Much' of Father Michael Remains 'in His Music': 'I Think About Him Every Day'
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Jokes Daughter Katherine Is a 'Little Bit of a Tattle Tale' as a Big Sister
Meghan Markle, Mindy Kaling
Meghan Markle Describes Herself as an 'Ugly Duckling' Growing Up in Podcast Chat with Mindy Kaling
Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis' 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Prince Michael Jackson, Blanket Jackson and Paris Jackson appear on stage at the Michael Forever Tribute Concert in memory of the late Michael Jackson at the Millennium Stadium on October 8, 2011 in Cardiff, Wales
Michael Jackson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Hilariously Revisits Past Red Carpet Looks: 'I Feel Like I'm Being Set Up'
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022