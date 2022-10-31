Mindy Kaling Shares Video of Daughter Katherine Learning 'Thriller' Dance Ahead of Halloween

Mindy Kaling is getting in the Halloween spirit with her kids.

On Sunday, the Never Have I Ever creator, 43, taught her kids to appreciate the music of Halloween, as she shared a video on Instagram of time at home with daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 4½, and 2-year-old son Spencer Avu.

The video begins with Katherine standing in front of the TV watching the video for Michael Jackson's iconic track "Thriller." The little girl bounces between trying to mimic the moves on screen and is mesmerized while watching.

"Watching Thriller on repeat to learn the moves by tomorrow? 🧟‍♀️🕺🏽🎃🤞🏾," Kaling captioned the sweet video.

Spencer also appears in the video, standing on the couch and briefly waving his arm around before going back to watching his big sister's dance moves.

Appearing on Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast last month, Kaling opened up about some of the wise parenting advice her pal B.J. Novak gave her.

"I grew up always feeling ugly, overweight, othered. And so with my daughter I'm always telling her that she's beautiful," she explained. "To the point where my friend B.J. is like 'You can tell her other compliments.'"

"It's funny to realize 'Oh, I'm focusing too much on this.' Every morning I'm like 'You're so beautiful,' to the point where that's not healthy either. But I do think that's how we can change things," Kaling added.

Mindy Kaling Instagram

Kaling is known to be private about her children. She rarely shares photos of her kids and when she does, their faces are not visible in the photo.

The Office actress appeared on the cover of The Wellness Issue of Marie Claire in August, where she opened up about her life as a mom to her two children.

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it," Kaling said of her kids being in the public eye.

"I'm the only parent my kids have," she continued. "I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."