Mindy Kaling's Son Spencer Sneaks Away for a Moment of Peace with His Toy Car on Thanksgiving

Mindy Kaling is enjoying turkey day with her little ones!

On Thursday, the Never Have I Ever creator, 43, shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram from her Thanksgiving celebration.

After sharing a photo of a table packed with Thanksgiving dishes on her Instagram Story Kaling shared another where 2-year-old son Spencer Avu is spotted on the kitchen floor, hiding behind an island as he laid on the floor playing with a silver toy car.

In addition to Spencer, The Office alum is also a mom to daughter Katherine "Kit" Swati, 4½, who didn't appear in any photos from the day.

Mindy Kaling Instagram

The Ocean's 8 star recently enjoyed another holiday with her kids — Halloween!

Kaling taught her kids to appreciate the music of Halloween ahead of the holiday, as she shared a video on Instagram of time at home with daughter Katherine and son Spencer.

The video began with Katherine standing in front of the TV watching the video for Michael Jackson's iconic track "Thriller." The little girl bounced between trying to mimic the moves on screen and was mesmerized while watching.

"Watching Thriller on repeat to learn the moves by tomorrow? 🧟‍♀️🕺🏽🎃🤞🏾," Kaling captioned the sweet video.

Spencer also appeared in the video, standing on the couch and briefly waving his arm around before going back to watching his big sister's dance moves.

Kaling is known to be private about her children. She rarely shares photos of her kids and when she does, their faces are not visible in the photo.

The Office actress appeared on the cover of The Wellness Issue of Marie Claire in August, where she opened up about her life as a mom to her two children.

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it," Kaling said of her kids being in the public eye.

"I'm the only parent my kids have," she continued. "I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."